Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

As the school year kicks into gear, parents know the lunchtime struggle all too well – the same old lunchbox routine can get tiring fast. But fret not! theCityMoms are here to breathe new life into your packed lunches with creative tips and tricks that will have your kids excited for lunchtime.

Jeanine Bobenmoyer, Chief Mom Officer of theCityMoms, advises starting with a solid foundation. Ensure your child’s lunchbox has an insulated layer or an ice pack to keep items cool. Use containers or bento boxes to separate wet and dry foods, and don’t forget the essential accessories like utensils and straws for a hassle-free lunchtime experience.

According to Jeanine, it’s all about providing lunches that keep kids full and focused at school. Skip the empty-calorie items like chips and fruit snacks and opt for protein-rich options, accompanied by fruits and veggies. Jeanine shares some delightful and nutritious alternatives that your kids will love.

Jeanine starts with repurposing leftovers, a fantastic way to avoid food waste and serve up a healthy lunch. She also discusses using thermoses to keep food warm, freezing items like juice boxes, and creating air pillows with chips to prevent breakage.

Visit theCityMoms’ blog for a treasure trove of lunchbox tips and much more. Join their free membership at thecitymoms.org/join for daily support and follow them on social media for even more parenting inspiration.

Website: www.thecitymoms.org

Contact: info@thecitymoms.org

Social Media Links: