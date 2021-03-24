Jarman Center Senior Living

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Jarman Center Senior Living

Former Douglas County hospital reborn as pet friendly senior living community and professional office center. Central Location – community centered- Dr. Sally Foote local veterinarian and husband Tom Wold own/operate/ and manage the facility.

A Place to Call Home at a Price You Can Afford!
Located in historic Tuscola Illinois, The Jarman Center is a different kind of Senior Community Living Center. We offer an independent life while knowing we are here if you need us.

Community connection plays a vital role at the Jarman Center. Not only do we have apartment living, but we are home to several businesses and our main dining room is used to hold meetings and events on a regular basis, so there is always social events and a community feel at Jarman Center.

We combine comfortable small town living with the latest in available services. We provide a home like and supportive living environment; a place to live, laugh, enjoy life and be loved. A place to call home at a price you can afford.

Call us for more information or to set up a tour of Jarman Center.

(217) 253-2323

