Jacob’s Balsamic Marinade Pork-Roast | Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

This pork recipe is easy to make in the crock pot and cooks very well. It’s super delicious and versatile. You can use it for slices, shredded sandwiches, on pizza, on salads and more!



Ingredients:

3 lb pork loin

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp pepper

1/3 c chicken broth

1 tbsp olive oil



Balsamic Vinegar Marinade

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp minced garlic

1/2 tbsp Italian seasoning

Directions:

1. Pat dry with paper towels

2. Combine plain spices in small bowl. Sprinkle over pork.

3. Sear pork in 1 tbsp oil in skillet until golden

4. Blend together marinade in food processor until thickened.

5. Add broth to slow cooker, place pork loin fat side up and spread marinade on top.

6. Cook low and slow 4-6 hours.

7. Remove and cover with foil for 15 minutes. Slice and serve.

Jacob’s Tips and Tricks:

1. Cook for longer to help it shred even easier. This is a dish that can easily be used to make bbq pulled pork, or use leftovers to shred with some sauce.

2. I used this for a main course and then used the leftovers to make BBQ Pork Pizza with Mama Dickey’s Ranch!

