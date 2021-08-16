J.Gil Fitness gets you moving and helps you transform your lifestyle

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jennifer Gilliland, Owner | Trainer, helps us get moving today.

We offer Group and Personal Training with online, in-studio, and live virtual options. We also offer workout guides, and free on-demand fitness videos via YouTube.

Movement should be and IS for every body. We want to help you transform your lifestyle by finding the movements you love i.e. will stick with.

Our motto is:

“Exercise your body + mind.

Experience a supportive, motivational team that reaches beyond workouts.

Exceed goals + expectations.”

We truly feel that it’s a lifestyle at J.Gil Fitness; it’s movement + workouts, it’s nutrition, it’s self care, it’s friendship, it’s a good time, it’s what you need it to be.





J.Gil Fitness was started with outdoor workouts at the park so we’ve always been of the minimal equipment mindset. That makes it easier to take your workouts with you just about anywhere. And now that we offer online and virtual workouts, you really can take us just about anywhere and let our Trainers’ expertise guide your movements using your body and minimal equipment to reach optimal results.

First Group Training class or PT consultation is always free for new clients.

J.Gil Fitness

(217) 393-9200

313B S. Staley Rd. Champaign, IL 61822

(just relocated the fitness studio to here on July 18, 2021)