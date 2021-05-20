Watson looking for his furever family with Wish Bone Canine

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Wish Bone is a no-kill organization, and we’re part of a strong network of rescues and shelters.

Wish Bone finds homes for dogs! It’s been eleven years, and we’re at six thousand adoptions and counting.













On Saturday June 26th, we’ll be out for “Star Wars Night” at the Corn Crib in Normal. The week after that is the bake sale at the downtown farmer’s market in Bloomington!

Canine care, rehabilitation, and adoption. Dogs for days!

Wish Bone Canine Rescue

309-808-4477

2020 S. Bunn St.

Bloomington IL 61704