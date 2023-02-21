EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – We are heading into Lent, but before that, we’re celebrating Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday.

With this time of year comes several special, deeply rooted traditions, like paczkis.

Paczkis are traditional Fat Tuesday snacks that originated in Poland. This donut was originally developed hundreds of years ago to use up all the rich ingredients that were considered off-limits during the fasting period of Lent: namely butter, sugar, lard and milk.

Today, paczki are still traditional Fat Tuesday fare. You’ll find them filled with jellies and creams and dusted in sugar.

Essentially they are filled doughnuts, but a special, once-per-year kind of doughnut.

A local bakery takes advantage of that every year. Kirby foods in Effingham makes paczkis every year during this time. They said they sell more than 20,000 of these sweet treats during the five-day period they have them available.

To learn more about Kirby Foods and follow along for the next paczki day you can visit their website here.