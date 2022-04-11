Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Jeff Hurley, Owner of Adventure Awaits Toys & Games, introduces us to Itzi!

Here’s more from Jeff:

As related to our business, I know the most about tabletop gaming, but I try to know something about all the products we carry. As for what people find interesting about us, I think we’re a pretty unique store. There is no other store like us in Danville. We regularly hear people tell us that they’ve never seen a lot of the products we carry, and that’s on purpose. We know we can’t compete with big stores on price, so we do our best to carry products no one else has.

Our goal is to bring back hands on learning and face to face interaction with educational toys for all ages, and tabletop games for the whole family. We want people to know that they’re not stuck with the same generic selection of toys that you find in all the big stores. There are a lot of unique products out there that we’re sure most people have never heard of, and you don’t need to resort to online shopping to find them, you can get them locally!

We’ve never seen another store in our area that combines all the things we do. With us you can buy hands on learning and developmental toys for your baby, Pokemon cards for your 8 year old, a cool new science experiment for your teenager, and a very adult oriented game like Twilight Imperium for game nights with your adult friends. Sure you can find these things at other stores, but you might have to go to 3 or 4 different stores to find them all. We try to combine as many different age ranges and tastes into one store that we can.

We will be having an Easter Basket promo the week of the 12-16.

Adventure Awaits Toys & Games

Business/Organization Phone

217-799-2699

Business/Organization Address

3124 N. Vermilion St.

Danville, IL 61832

http://www.adventureawaitstoys.com