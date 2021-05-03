It’s a dance party at Turbo Kick with Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Janet Gallivan, Turbo Kick Fitness Instructor with Champaign Fitness Center, is back to the dance party started!

Here’s more from Janet:

I am a certified Turbo Kick instructor, and I have been teaching at the Champaign Fitness Center for 3 years. Turbo Kick is a unique workout format that is a blend of kickboxing and dance moves that follow a repetitive sequence and are easy to learn! It works your entire body with sections focusing on upper body, lower body, high intensity interval training, core/abs, and strength training. My favorite thing about Turbo kick is the music and how it feels like you are at a Dance Party!!!

Some people are intimidated by the name of the class – Turbo Kick. The moves can be modified for lower impact which I show in the class. The main thing is to keep moving and let the music move your body! We are an accepting community of exercisers who encourage each other to push to a higher level. The participants in class push me all the time!

I think the Champaign Fitness Center has the best people anywhere — very accepting and encouraging. I have made so many good friends there. I also think the classroom floor is the best in town, easy on your joints!

Champaign Fitness Center

217-356-1616

1914 Round Barn Road, Champaign, IL 61821