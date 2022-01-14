It may be middle of winter, but now is time to start thinking about spring home improvement projects

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rector Construction has a brand new location, but there focus is still on:

Roofing. Siding. Soffit. Gutters. Decks. Pergolas.

Now is the time to start thinking decks.

Now running Prairieview Landscaping so offering a one stop shop exteriors needs.

We give back to the community.

We strive to provide reliable construction and remodeling services to the residents of Central Illinois. The four owners each bring unique talents to the table. From a minor repair to complete remodel of your home, we are your one-stop shop. As owners, we do not desire to have better houses, better cars, or better stuff…we desire our company to help better Champaign County. When you have a need, Rector Construction will take care of you.

Rector Construction

1069 Cr 900 East

Champaign

http://rectorconstruction.com