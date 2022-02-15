Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Talking to parents or family members about assisted living can be tough. The move to a senior living community is often viewed as a loss of one’s independence, and many seniors stubbornly avoid discussing this topic because they’re afraid they’ll be forced to make a move they are not willing to make.

At Evergreen Place, we recognize that a decision to make a move is a big decision. The truth is that Assisted Living can actually extend a person’s independence, improve their social interaction and overall health.

Broaching the topic of assisted living well before it’s needed can help remove some of the anxiety and uncertainty from the equation, making it easier for all involved. Waiting until a crisis arrives is never a good idea to begin looking for Assisted Living. Being proactive from the onset can help make a transition easier when the time comes. Let Evergreen Place help take the fear out of starting the conversation early.

How to begin: Find a casual setting in the home. Start by saying “ I know this is a hard topic to discuss, but I want to honor your wishes. We don’t have to make any decisions today but helping me to know will help when the time comes, we need to prepare.

Use your words carefully. Refer to an Assisted Living as a community. Private apartment rather than room. Highlight the social engagement opportunities to enrich their lives. Highlight meals being prepared for you, laundry and housekeeping provided. This will provide free time to really enjoy the retirement you deserve!

Include your family members in visiting Communities. This allows them to engage and ask questions. Narrow your choices to two or three. Then discuss the pros and cons of all. This will help to likely narrow to one or two.

Know the difference in services that are offered. Not all Assisted Living Communities are the same. The scope of services may be similar but there are differences with all.

Follow back with the Community with further questions you have. There is typically a lot of information being discussed when you visit. If you need clarity, we have your answer. I always love to say that knowledge is power.

Let Evergreen Place help you find what is best for you. We would love to meet you!



Champaign | Welcome – Evergreen Place Senior Livinghttps://www.evergreenslc.com › champaign