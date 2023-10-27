Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

A community group by the name of Iranian Heritage Foundation (Iranian-Americans) are on a mission to promote the Iranian Culture through art and music within the State of Illinois. The organization is non-profit, starting from a student organization in 1961 at UIUC, the community group kept its integrity and leadership in promoting the Persian culture towards diversity and inclusion at UIUC and Champaign County community.

The goals are to be a hub for Iranian culture in the state of Illinois and attract Iranians and Americans to get familiar with the culture and art as much as possible. Accomplishing that by sharing Persian culture with a wider audience, fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation. Iranian Heritage Foundation believe that art has the power to transcend barriers and convey the essence of a culture in a peaceful and impactful manner.

They are inviting you to get to know them and join upcoming events that their organization is hosting. Such as the Persian-Armenian Concert on 10/28 at University of Illinois. The iconic Iranian-Armenian singer, Andy Madadian, a legend in the music industry with historic achievements like being the first Iranian to receive the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor from the United States.

Along with having a festival to celebrate on the longest and darkest night of the year, which Persian people believe is the night of the Sun’s birth (a symbol of goodness and agreement). In Iranian culture these are two main celebrations during the year, the spring (Nowruz) and the other is as the end of the Fall named “Yalda” or “Yalda Night”. The festival is celebrated in all Persian language countries (such as Iran, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kurdistan (Iraq-Syria-Turkey) and Iranian-American), and Iranian Heritage Foundation hope, to gather all Persian-speaking people as well as people interested to learn more about these countries’ cultures.

This event is scheduled for December 16 at the Illini union in UIUC as a banquet featuring Persian art performances, dinner and live music.

www.iranianheritage.web.illinois.edu/

www.instagram.com/ihfuiuc/