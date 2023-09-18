Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Have you ever wished the salon could come to you? Meet Javonne Hagerman, the brains and beauty behind Mobile Glam Lab, a game-changing concept that’s transforming the world of beauty and convenience. Say goodbye to salon stress and hello to on-the-go beauty with Mobile Glam Lab!

Mobile Glam Lab was born out of the need for a solution to the eternal lack of time and the increasing demand for on-the-go beauty services.

Unlike your traditional brick and mortar salons, Mobile Glam Lab is, as the name suggests, mobile! It’s a salon on wheels equipped with everything needed for a complete beauty makeover. Think plumbing for shampooing and outlets for blow-drying and styling with hot tools—all at your doorstep.

Whether you’re at home, your office, or a special event venue, Javonne drives to you. For those bridal parties with a get-ready suite, she’ll set up shop inside. Otherwise, you’ll receive top-notch beauty services right onboard her beauty suite.

With homecoming season around the corner, Mobile Glam Lab is offering a fantastic deal for local high school students—a generous 25% off special occasion hair and makeup services!

Ready to experience the convenience and glamor of Mobile Glam Lab? Visit their website here for more information.