Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

At Pixels by Emily, photography isn’t just about taking pictures; it’s about creating art and treasured memories that will last a lifetime.

Meet Emily Donohoe, the talented owner and lead photographer behind Pixels by Emily. With a thriving photography studio located at 704 E. Franklin St. in Mahomet, IL, Emily has been capturing life’s beautiful moments for the past 9 years. But Pixels by Emily is not your typical photography studio; it’s a place where photography transcends into fine art.

At Pixels by Emily, they take pride in their master-level portrait work and concierge-level customer service. Emily’s unique business model sets her apart in the industry, as she competes annually with her portrait work, most of which she creates for her valued clients.

What do they help with? Pixels by Emily specializes in beautifully preserving the stages of life, from newborns to families and individuals, all in stunning printed formats. Their work aims to boost self-esteem, foster a sense of belonging, and reveal the amazing essence of every person through a different lens.

What sets Pixels by Emily apart? They do all the work for you! From designing the session to styling clients of all ages, printing wall portraits, creating feature walls in clients’ homes, personally delivering orders, and even installing wall portraits, they take the stress out of portrait planning.

Emily holds a Master Photographer degree through the Professional Photographers of America and has achieved Master Photographer status through the National Association of Professional Child Photographers in the Baby category.

Notably, Pixels is a print-based studio, emphasizing printed products over digital files. Their goal is to create portraits with technical precision and artistic excellence that rivals portrait painters.

The primary photography location is the studio, where lighting conditions can be controlled to perfection. However, they also venture outside during select times, capturing the beauty of nature.

What do they provide? Much more than pictures! From clothing and props for all genres they photograph to virtual or in-person consultations, styling assistance, in-person reveal sessions, virtual wall design services, and even initial installation of wall art, Pixels by Emily goes above and beyond. And they offer a lifetime warranty on all wall art purchased from them.

Experience the Magical Santa Experience, one of their newest offerings. It’s a 45-minute immersive “play date” with Santa, complete with 15 magical activities. The resulting images are transformed into art that resembles Rockwell paintings, preserving cherished memories of this special encounter.

When and where can you enjoy this magical experience? On October 7-8, 20-22; November 10–12; and December 2–3 at Pixels Studio in Mahomet, IL. Sign up at www.pixelsbyemily.com/santa-experience for a truly enchanting holiday adventure.