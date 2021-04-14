Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)



In the interventional Radiology department of Gibson Area Hospital, we provide evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of multiple diseases. We achieve this utilizing a wide variety of minimally invasive procedures, to treat numerous conditions, often as an alternative to surgery. These procedures are performed using state-of-the art imaging.

Using multiple imaging guidance, such as ultrasound, computed tomography, fluoroscopy etc, we perform minimally invasive procedures to treat a variety of diseases. The list of the procedures and diseases may be quite long, and involves diseases of the blood vessels, as well as other organs.

I would want the viewers to know especially about pain management, such as back pain, and joint pain, and especially about the leg / limb swelling, pain and ulcerations, including venous disease and arterial disease. Patient most commonly are discharged in the same day.

We also provide numerous other procedures treating some very sick (hospital) patients, and some not so sick (outpatients), such as:

-Uterine artery embolization, pelvic congestion syndrome, varicoceles

-Drains, certain infections, biopsies, feeding tubes

-Hepatobiliary and genitourinary procedures

-Treatment of certain cancers

-GI imaging procedures

Gibson Area Hospital

1120 NORTH MELVIN STREET