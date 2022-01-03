Instructional services offered at Parkland College with Adult Education program

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Parkland Adult Education provides free classes and services to adults in Parkland’s district who do not have a high school diploma, or are in need on English Language instruction.

Classes assist adults to become literate and to gain knowledge and skills necessary for post-secondary education and training.

Classes are offered to assist adults in meeting their educational goals.

Instructional services include: high school equivalency preparation, English as a Second Language (ESL), career pathways (bridge programming), workforce preparation, .

Support services include: career development, transition support guidance, social work, student transportation, literacy services.

Adult Education instructional services focus on career pathway employment. We partner with adult learners at all levels and assist them on their educational journey.

Adult Education registration is ongoing. Learners can start when they’re ready.

Parkland College

(217) 351-2580

2400 W. Bradley Avenue, Champaign IL