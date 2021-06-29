Insights into Behavior series helping animal owners and veterinarians

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Katherine Houpt is a veterinarian who is board certified in veterinary behavior and has been studying animal behavior issues and helping animal owners for more than forty years.

She is providing three sessions next month in the Insights into Behavior series on the following topics, with tips and background information that will help animal owners and veterinarians:

• Separation Anxiety – July 1, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Canine Aggression – July 8, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

• Horse Behavior – July 15, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Attendees must register for each session separately, register fee $45

Insights into Behavior: Separation Anxiety

Thursday, July 1, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CDT

The risk factors for separation anxiety will be listed as well as the ways of differentiating separation anxiety from other behaviors. Treatment of separation anxiety includes both behavior modification and use of psychopharmacological agents.

Insights into Behavior: Canine Aggression

Thursday, July 8, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. CDT

Canine aggression is the most common behavior problem of dogs. The aggression can be directed to people or dogs, both familiar and unfamiliar. The ways in which injury can be prevented will be presented as well as training methods and medications to help dogs be less likely to bite.

Insights into Behavior: Horse Behavior Problems

Thursday, July 15, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CDT

Fear of veterinarians is the most common equine behavior problem. Other problems include aggression to people and to other horses and problems with over-attachment to another horse. Management training and medications for these problems will be offered.

Virtual Platform

Each Insights into Behavior session will be held virtually. Additional information for the virtual platform will be emailed to registrants closer to the session date.

Continuing Education

Veterinarians who attend the entire session will be able to earn 1 hour of CE per session. Participants will receive continuing education verification at the end of the event. No partial CE will be awarded.

Here’s a link to the registration page if viewers would like to sign up for one or more of these sessions: go.illinois.edu/insightsintobehavior