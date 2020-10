Thanks to the effects of Covid-19, Gibson Area Hospital has seen an uptick in referrals of all ages...thanks primarily to increased anxiety and depression. School-aged kids want to be able to return to school and see their friends. Parents are struggling to work and home school their kids, or have lost their job and are unsure of how to move forward.

At Gibson Area Hospital, they are an outpatient behavioral health clinic treating patients from age 3 to end of life. They offer psychiatry, telepsychiatry, and psychotherapy services...and also have a geriatric intensive outpatient program geared towards clients age 65+.