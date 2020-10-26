Inside Perfume Acres, Inc. Country Market

Cissna Park, Ill. (WCIA).

Perfume Acres, Inc. is a family owned and operated hog farm in Cissna Park. This year, the farm opened a country market to sell farm fresh frozen pork and goods from local vendors.

Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 3:30 pm -6:00 pm and Saturdays 10:00 am -2:00 pm.

Walk-ins welcome or you can place your order ahead of time by messaging the market’s Facebook page or calling/texting 815-992-3178.

Delivery is available on Tuesdays & Saturdays within 15 miles of Cissna Park ($25 min + $5 delivery charge).