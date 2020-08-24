Inside Decatur Public Library’s social services

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA).

Over the past year, a team of social workers at Decatur Public Library has been working hard to integrate social services into the library’s list of programs.

Now, they’re starting to see the fruits of their labor.

Library social workers are able to connect patrons to resources at no cost.

Those seeking help with housing, food insecurity, education, health, finance, mental health, substance abuse, and more can get connected at DPL.

Open Clinic Hours

MWF: 9:00 am -11:00 am

T&T: 5:30 pm- 7:30 pm

The social services team is also in search of a part-time social worker to join the library. Those interested can contact Mary Garrison at mgarrison@millikin.edu