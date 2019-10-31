Inside a Central Illinois Paranormal Investigation

Petersburg, Ill. (WCIA)

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, tags along with the Springfield Illinois Ghost Hunting Team to investigate a haunted residence in Petersburg.

After homeowners complained about strange occurrences surrounding the death of a family member, paranormal investigators, Jeremy Higdon and Robert and Madison Duff, attempted to make contact with the spirit.

Higdon believes that they discovered at least two entities at the home and cleansed the property with sage in attempt to ward off negative energies.