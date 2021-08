Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) and the Illinois Innovation Network are teaming up to Innovate Springfield.



○ Springfield’s first and only university-led social innovation and business incubator

○ Catalyst for creating a collaborative space and community where ideas ignite, businesses incubate, and social changemakers and entrepreneurs innovate

