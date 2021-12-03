Inman Place to host 2nd annual toy drive to help grandparents raising grandchildren

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

2nd Annual Toy Drive

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren



We wanted to give back to the community and of course focus around the seniors in our community and their needs at the holidays. It has become more and more common to hear of grandparents, who are retired, who have sacrificed their retirement to raise their grandchildren so the grandchildren can stay together as siblings and to stay out of foster care. I knew this must be a huge financial burden so reached to CRIS and asked about their grant funded program through the state, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, to what their needs were at the holidays. Once I spoke to them and learned of the needs and struggles around the holidays…Inman started the toy drive last year. Even the residents got involved by wrapping all the gift. It was wonderful. Fun to watch as they wrapped, listened to Christmas music, socialized with each other and wrapped challenging toys…(basketballs are hard to wrap, lol) But they loved doing it and said they wanted to do it again this year, so here we are! We are hoping to triple the amount donated this year.

Drop off a new unwrapped toy or a financial donation to the Inman Place. We are open 24/7 and all you have to do is drive up to our backdoor on Bailey Street (on the south side of the building), walk up the ramp, ring the buzzer and our front desk staff will take the toy or donation and give you a coupon for a free pastry from Hopscotch and you are on your way. So easy!!

Donations are being taken from Friday, Dec 3-Dec 16th.

Ages of the children are 3 years old to 15 years old.

Our focus is very specific. A situation many of us could relate to if it happened to us.

