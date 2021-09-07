Inman Place: premiere independent living for seniors

At Inman Place in Champaign, they truly handle everything for their residents. All utilities including cable, internet and a landline…plus free long distance. In addition:

• Weekly Housekeeping and Laundry

• 3 Delicious meals a day with breakfast being made to order

• 24/7 staff at our front desk so you are never alone here

• An emergency pendent upon move-in

• Free transportation M-F

• Hair Salon on site

• Podiatrist comes to visit every 90 days

• Physical Therapy and gym on site

• High security. We have never had an issue here at the Inman with security before.

• Organized weekly activities, like Bingo

• Outside entertainment

• They will run your errands

• Medication reminders for a minimal cost

• Pet friendly

For more details on Inman Place, feel free to call them at 217-352-7017 or email marketing@inmanplace.com.