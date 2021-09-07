Inman Place: premiere independent living for seniors

At Inman Place in Champaign, they truly handle everything for their residents. All utilities including cable, internet and a landline…plus free long distance. In addition:
• Weekly Housekeeping and Laundry
• 3 Delicious meals a day with breakfast being made to order
• 24/7 staff at our front desk so you are never alone here
• An emergency pendent upon move-in
• Free transportation M-F
• Hair Salon on site
• Podiatrist comes to visit every 90 days
• Physical Therapy and gym on site
• High security. We have never had an issue here at the Inman with security before.
• Organized weekly activities, like Bingo
• Outside entertainment
• They will run your errands
• Medication reminders for a minimal cost
• Pet friendly
For more details on Inman Place, feel free to call them at 217-352-7017 or email marketing@inmanplace.com.