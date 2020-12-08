Inman Place, CRIS join efforts to help seniors this holiday season

This holiday season there is an overwhelming need that grandparents have emotionally, financially and physically…and Inman Place and CRIS Healthy Aging have teamed up to help.

Every year at Christmas Inman Place does something special for seniors in the community and, this year, they have partnered with the CRIS program “Grandparents raising Grandkids.” The Grandparent Raising Grandkids program provides supportive services to any relative who is over the age of 55, living with and is the primary caregiver for their grandchild or other relative.

Most of these grandparents provide for their grandchildren while living on a fixed income. These grandparents have financial responsibility as well as the responsibility for the children’s emotional and physical needs. This year they have chosen three families and a total of 6 children (ages 3-19) for Inman Place to “adopt”. The kids created a wish list and the residents at Inman Place have taken the time to ensure that these families have a much happier holiday.

The public is welcome to drop-off toys for the program as well. Inman is staffed 24 hours a day and the residents will wrap the gifts and get them to CRIS.

GRANDPARENTS RAISING GRANDKIDS

TOYS NEEDED BY DECEMBER 18TH

AGES-BIRTH TO 18 YEARS OLD

DROP OFF: Inman Place Independent Senior Living/downtown Champaign.

17 E University, corner of Walnut/University.

217-352-7017

