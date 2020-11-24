Industrial Donut to offer a stay at HO HO HOme Family Fun Mini Donut Bar

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Industrial Donut is a made-to-order donut (and coffee) shop specializing in fresh cake donuts, customized with a large assortment of icing and topping choices. We make donuts an experience and our customers love it! People appreciate that we work with other small businesses to innovate. They also love all of our fun special designed donuts, including our holiday donut boxes!

We put the fun back in donuts. We often receive questions about selling out of donuts, and want people to know that we make our donuts throughout our day- so we NEVER run out! We also get questions about special orders for birthdays, like Harry Potter and Unicorn themed- yes we make those, too- just fill out a Special Request Form on our website.

Another question we receive is, “what if I can’t choose, can you just give me a fun box of donuts?” YES, we do assorted half dozen and dozen boxes all of the time!

Today, we’re showcasing our Stay at HO HO HOme Family Fun Mini Donut Bar AND Compassionate Crumbs’ Hot Cocoa Bombs, which will be sold at our shop on Black Friday. Sadie will show you how to ice and top a donut from the bar and how the Cocoa Bombs work. She’ll also have a Christmas Box available to show your audience (preorder only).

Industrial Donut is the only made-to-order donut shop in the #Chambanavoy area. Our donuts are prepared throughout the day, so they’re always FRESH and NEVER sold out! Choose from over 100 icing and topping combinations and watch as we create your cake donut, just how you want it, right in front of you! In addition to our made-to-order donuts, we also offer special donut design options to make your celebrations or events EXTRA sweet!

On 11/27 (Black Friday), we’ll have Compassionate Crumbs at the shop selling Cocoa Bombs (preorders end on Tuesday 11/24), and we’ll also be giving a 1 FREE Donut on your next order coupon to the first 200 customers who place an order on Black Friday! Our Donut Bars and Christmas Boxes are available to preorder on our website- www.industrialdonut.com.

Industrial Donut

Business/Organization Phone

217-607-1323

Business/Organization Address

501 Commerce Dr., Savoy, IL 61874