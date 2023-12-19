CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Author, Kimberly McLeod joins us to share some easy Christmas crafts that you can do with your kids this holiday season. She demonstrates how to make a fork painted Christmas tree, along with a fork painted wreath. Kimberly has two craft books that you can purchase, these books make a perfect holiday gift for kids that love to crafts.

Fork painted Christmas tree:

Supplies to Make Fork Painted Christmas Trees

Green paint

Brown Paint

White Cardstock

Plastic Fork

Christmas colored pom poms

Gold star stickers

Glue

Fork painted wreath:

Supplies to Make a Fork Painted Wreath

Green Paint

Small Paper Plate

White Cardstock – we used this 12×12 size

Plastic Fork

Christmas colored pom poms

Glue

Red Ribbon

