CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Author, Kimberly McLeod joins us to share some easy Christmas crafts that you can do with your kids this holiday season. She demonstrates how to make a fork painted Christmas tree, along with a fork painted wreath. Kimberly has two craft books that you can purchase, these books make a perfect holiday gift for kids that love to crafts.
Fork painted Christmas tree:
Supplies to Make Fork Painted Christmas Trees
Green paint
Brown Paint
White Cardstock
Plastic Fork
Christmas colored pom poms
Gold star stickers
Glue
Fork painted wreath:
Supplies to Make a Fork Painted Wreath
Green Paint
Small Paper Plate
White Cardstock – we used this 12×12 size
Plastic Fork
Christmas colored pom poms
Glue
Red Ribbon
The Best Ideas for Kids
Kimberly McLeod
Website
https://www.thebestideasforkids.com/
Social Media Links
https://www.instagram.com/bestideasforkids/