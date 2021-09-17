Inaugural Soda Fest coming to Mahomet

Saturday from 10am-6pm the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the inaugural “Mahomet Soda Fest,” featuring food, music, vendors and…(of course) soda.

Soda tastings as well as food trucks will be lined up and down Main Street, and tasting bands will be available on the east end of Main Street near Yellow and Company. There will also be a tent filled with bottles of soda to purchase near the entrance. Kids activities will be located on the southeast corner of the grassy area near the street and Sangamon on Main. Parking will be available behind Westgate Center as well as the surrounding streets. In addition, there will be indoor seating available at the Cornbelt Fire Station.

Live music will fill the day too–including performances by Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes between 1 and 2 and then again after 5, as well as the Chickadee Sermon from 2-5pm.

For more details, visit the Mahomet Soda Fest website.