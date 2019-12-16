Improving Your Balance with Hatha Yoga and Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Lead Trainer at Hatha Yoga and Fitness, is back with details on how you can improve your balance.

Here’s more from Hatha Yoga and Fitness:

Hatha has both yoga and fitness classes, including barre, sculpt, hot yoga, HITT, and personal training. Every fitness level is welcome and encouraged to try a variety of classes to find the best fit for you! We also offer member discounts on our lulu lemon clothing and merchandise.

As a personal trainer, I hear from most clients that they would like to lose weight. Weight loss is an important and good goal for many people, however setting positive goals like building better balance or being able to do 10 pushups can make it easier to stay consistent and motivated. By focusing on something that you can gain, like a skill is empowering and mentally rewarding.

A great goal for anyone looking to prevent injuries, especially as you age and as the seasons change to icier weather is better balance.

Balance exercises are unique in that they truly force you to be present, to concentrate, to breathe, and work on calming your mind and body. Balance exercises also strengthen your ankles, engage more muscle groups for toning and tightening, and are especially good for your core. Abs are not just about crunches, standing completely upright and balancing on one foot requires dynamic core strength.

Balance Progression:

Stand on one foot and see if you and a partner can throw a soft ball back and forth.

Stand on one foot on a balance pad, once you feel comfortable try adding the ball throw here as well.

Stand on two feet on a bosu ball. From here you can add strength movements, progress to standing on one foot, etc. The options are truly endless.

We have a very holistic approach to health, encouraging clients to access Women’s Health Practice and Hada for additional services. At WHP, clients can receive a body composition test (way more valuable than just a number on the scale) for tracking their physical progress. We also have nutrition program and diet packages available. At Hada, clients can access coolsculpting (fat freezing technology) as well as all skin care services.

We now have Starter Packs!

For $80 you get TWO, 30 minute personal training sessions. TWO group fitness classes. TWO Peloton Rides. (value: $152)

Give the gift of health to a family member or friend this holiday!