Improving the customer experience with SpotOn

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Customer service and helping small and medium sized businesses take advantage of technology that big companies have been using for years is important to SpotOn.

SpotOn uses information about interactions between customers and local businesses to help them both forge better relationships and do more business together.

People seem awed that technology can be friendly and nurturing in support of customer engagement to keep local businesses vital to the community.

Merchants can utilize technology to reduce costs, increase revenue and improve their relationships with their customers.

Win/win relationships are possible using information that’s readily available!