Improving Balance at Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ed Wilhite, Fitness Instructor at Champaign Fitness Center, joins us with details on group fitness classes offered for more mature members.

People often ask how to improve their balance, particularly more mature members, as they begin to notice their balance is not as good as it used to be.

We have a fun-loving, welcoming environment for members. New members always comment on how friendly and helpful other members are.

I teach a variety of classes at the Champaign Fitness Center for all age ranges with an emphasis recently on Silver Sneakers classes and functional fitness such as Healthy Backs and Balance.

Champaign Fitness Center

1914 Round Barn Rd, Champaign, IL 61821