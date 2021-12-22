Impress guests with an easy cannoli dessert using ingredients found at Harvest Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Cannoli

• ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting

• 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

• 1.5 cups ricotta cheese

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• 3/4 – 1 cup cup mini chocolate chips

• 8 prepared cannoli shells

• other things you can decorate with include nuts, sprinkles, dried fruit

In a large bowl, combine the confectioners’ sugar, cream cheese, ricotta, cinnaon and vanilla. With a hand mixer, beat until fully combined. Toss in most of the chocolate chips, but leave out about 1/4 for the outside. Fold in the chocolate chips with a spatula. From here, transfer the filling to a gallon ziplock bag. Store in bag in the fridge until ready to use. Right before serving, fill the shells by cutting a corner off the bag for a small hole Fill each side of cannoli shell with filing. Sprinkle mini chocolate chips over filling at each end, if desired. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve!