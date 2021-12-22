Impress guests with an easy cannoli dessert using ingredients found at Harvest Market

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Cannoli

• ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting
• 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1.5 cups ricotta cheese
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 tsp cinnamon
• 3/4 – 1 cup cup mini chocolate chips
• 8 prepared cannoli shells
• other things you can decorate with include nuts, sprinkles, dried fruit

In a large bowl, combine the confectioners’ sugar, cream cheese, ricotta, cinnaon and vanilla. With a hand mixer, beat until fully combined. Toss in most of the chocolate chips, but leave out about 1/4 for the outside. Fold in the chocolate chips with a spatula. From here, transfer the filling to a gallon ziplock bag. Store in bag in the fridge until ready to use. Right before serving, fill the shells by cutting a corner off the bag for a small hole Fill each side of cannoli shell with filing. Sprinkle mini chocolate chips over filling at each end, if desired. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon