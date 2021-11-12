Importance of creating a budget with BlackVest

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

BlackVest owner, DeShawn Williams, discusses the importance of creating a budget and tools that can be used. He is also giving away a Thanksgiving Day gift card of $100. The only thing they need to do is text: “Holiday Budget” to 217-418-2354 and we will pick one lucky winner.

BlackVest is a platform created to educate through the sharing of personal experiences and tools proven to help boost financial success, businesses, positive credit ratings and personal growth. This is not advice–it’s simply what I’ve done in my life.