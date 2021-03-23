Importance of Athletic Trainers with Gibson Area Hospital

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Educating viewers: National Athletic Trainer’s Association (NATA.org) : Athletic training encompasses the prevention, examination, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions.

AKA: Athletic Trainers (ATC) are certified medical professionals, that provide immediate and preventative care. We are mostly visible at sporting events at local high schools, the collegiate setting, and professional sports. Where else can you find us: military branches, clinic/hospital setting, public safety, performing arts, corporate settings.

We are most commonly known for taping ankles and wrists. The importance of our careers can be hidden to some, because there is a lot that we do behind the scene for our athletes. We diagnose injuries daily and provide appropriate care based on the assessment. ATC’s are driven because we constantly want to see our athletes obtain goals on and off the field. The depth of knowledge we have obtained through real-life work experience and education, provides us with the skill set to perform quality care.

ATCs are involved from injury prevention, injury diagnosis, injury recovery, and return to play/sport.

High school athletes are becoming more aware of athletic training everyday. They are intrigued by the care and presence we have during sports. I am constantly getting asked questions: Where I went to school and how I became an ATC, because they are interested in that career choice. It is humbling to have our youth engage like this. Most of them realize taping ankles is more challenging than it looks. Athletes want to get back into their daily routine and sport as quickly as possible, and their first question is always: When will I be back? We discuss treatment plans and the steps we need to take to make this happen safely.

As an ATC, I enjoy injury prevention. This can involve stabilization and strengthening movements for various areas of the body.

At GAHHS we strive to provide our athletes with quick and accessible care. We are in constant communication with coaches and parents when injuries evolve. If care outside of our means in necessary, we direct them to GAH physicians where we know they will get the care they require. We are very fortunate to have these services in the rural community.

GAH orthopaedics offers same day appointments for athletes M-F!!

Offering anything coming up: Covering events as needed (examples in the past: Youth sports, marathon races, etc). Organizations can certainly reach out to GAH for sports medicine coverage. Keep a look-out for job postings to join our team as well!

Gibson Area Hospital

1120 NORTH MELVIN STREET

http://gibsonhospital.org