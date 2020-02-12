Impact of Australia Wildfires

Breaking News
University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine students recently traveled with to Australia for a study abroad experience. Today they join us with details on the impact of the wildfires there as well as what people here can do to help.

More specifically, that includes:

  • Monetary donations
  • Wildlife Health Australia: https://wildlifehealthaustralia.com.au/
  • Support AZA accredited zoos in America
  • Contribute resources, knowledge, money to emergency efforts
  • Work with local wildlife centers to identify supplies and equipment they need
  • Knitting projects (i.e. nests, hammocks)
  • Wood & metalworking projects (i.e. caging, branches, nest boxes)
  • Previously used supplies (i.e. towels)

