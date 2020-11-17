Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Chicago

Chicago, Ill. (WCIA)

The producers of Atelier des Lumières in Paris (the blockbuster exhibition as seen in Emily in Paris), are bringing Immersive Van Gogh to Chicago, opening for public viewing February 11.

The fully immersive experience will be custom-designed for Old Town’s historical Germania Hall, offering a look into the mind of the world’s most iconic impressionist artists, the one and only Vincent van Gogh.

The exhibition allows visitors to fully transport into Van Gogh’s most famous masterpieces such as Starry Night, Sunflowers and The Bedroom of Arles, with large-scale projections that animate every inch of the architecture, along with music, storytelling and the opportunity to lay down in a socially distant circle with a pillow to take it all in. This will be the US premiere of this exhibit by the world-renowned producers!

Also noting that a detailed health and safety plan will be in place, including timed entry and socially distant markers to ensure safety of the staff and visitors.