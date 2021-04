Kent Miles from Illinois Willows joined us in studio today to showcase all of the beautiful flowers and plants that are currently in bloom. You’ll be able to find these beautiful plantings at the Urbana Farmers Market (beginning May 1) and the Champaign Farmers Market (beginning May 18).

Tim and Heather also had a “friendly” floral arranging competition with Kent as the judge. Check out who won below…

Illinois Willows – 1477 County Road 200 E, Seymour, IL 61875

https://www.illinoiswillows.com