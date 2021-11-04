Illinois Willows prepping for C-U Winter Farmers Market

This week marks the start of the Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market inside Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana. Hosted by The Land Connection, the indoor market features artisan cheeses, dairy products, poultry, meat, eggs, bread, baked goods, desserts, pastries, jams & jellies, fruit, vegetables, herbs and herbal products, coffee, flowers, wreaths, clothing, crafts, leather goods, farm products, fine art, blown glass, and prepared food.

One of the many vendors this season is Illinois Willows. Illinois Willows features more than 60 species of flowers, foliage, woody ornamental branches, and more…and they have product to offer all 12 months of the year as direct-to-consumer sales and for the wholesale trade.

Connect with Illinois Willows on their website.