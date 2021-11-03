Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

ILLINOIS THEATRE PRESENTS ORIGIN STORY BY ILLINOIS ALUM NATHAN ALAN DAVIS

Directed by Lisa Gaye Dixon

Nov 5-13

Illinois Theatre offers a timely slice of American life in its’ final production of the fall semester. Origin Story traces the struggles and joys of a young millennial named Margaret who is working two jobs to pay off her student debt. During the day she’s wading through office life triviality at The Services Corporation, and by night she’s working the drive through of The Burg, a 24/7 fast food restaurant. Overworked and feeling ungrounded, Margaret just isn’t sure who she really is or what she’s really aiming for in life and is tackling those big life questions like “what’s it all about?”. Through the support of co-workers and dear friends, her existential crisis begins to turn, and connections are found in the most unexpected places. This funny, sweet, and heartwarming tale, with just a bit of an edge, provides a contemporary look at the notion of a quintessential quarter-life crisis.

Award-winning playwright and Illinois Theatre alumnus, Nathan Alan Davis, whose powerful play, Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea, was featured in the 2016-17 season at Krannert Center, is known for his exceptional use of imaginative allegory and expressive language as he traverses the African American experience across time and geography. In Origin Story, Davis once again finds heartfelt, hopeful, and humorous connections in an impersonal world.

Beloved Illinois Theatre Producer, faculty member, and actress, Lisa Gaye Dixon is directing the production, which will take place November 5 through 13 in Krannert Center for the Performing Arts’ Studio Theatre. When approaching this piece, Dixon was deeply inspired by music

Fr-Sa Nov 5-6 at 7:30p

Tu-Fr Nov 9-12 at 7:30p

Su Nov 13 at 2p

Contains adult content.

Tickets for Origin Story are available now, online only, as mobile or print-at-home tickets and are not available for purchase by phone or at the Ticket Office counter. Questions may be directed to the Ticket Office at 217.333.6280 or kran-tix@illinois.edu. As part of the University of Illinois, Krannert Center follows U of I guidelines regarding face coverings and other COVID-19 safety protocols. Currently, face coverings are required in indoor university spaces such as Krannert Center. In addition, people who are NOT fully vaccinated are required to wear a face covering outdoors when they cannot practice social distancing.