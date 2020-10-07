Illinois Symphony Orchestra launches fall Sunday at Six Recital Series

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Illinois Symphony Orchestra Launches Second Series Sunday at Six Recital Series

Via YouTube Live

Be inspired by the talented musicians of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra as they launch the fall Sunday at Six Recital Series that you can enjoy and experience from the comfort of your own home through the ISO’s YouTube Channel or Facebook Live. The series begins Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM and will run through Sunday, December 20, 2020. Each recital will be followed by Coda Conversations with Music Director Ken Lam and the evening’s featured musician(s).

Sunday at Six Recital Series Schedule

Sunday, October 4, 2020 @ 6:00 PM

Featuring Trombone Ensemble Kevin Dombroski, John Grodrian, and Stephen Lecik

Sunday, October 18, 2020 @ 6:00 PM

Featuring Acting Principal Cello Nomin Zolzaya and Ian Hallas, Bass

Sunday, November 1, 2020 @ 6:00 PM

Featuring Principal Clarinet Dana Hotle

Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 6:00 PM

Featuring Principal Bass Nicholas Adams

Sunday, December 6, 2020 @ 6:00 PM

Featuring the ISO Percussion Ensemble

Sunday, December 20, 2020 @ 6:00 PM

Featuring Acting Principal Viola Erin Rafferty

To experience this unique LIVE concert recital, grab a glass of wine, enjoy some dinner, and tune in to the Illinois Symphony Orchestra’s YouTube Channel beginning Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Full details on this recital series and how you can support LIVE music is available at ilsymphony.org.

Sunday at Six Recital Series is sponsored by season sponsor The Landmark Automotive Group and series sponsors Debra & Daniel Brownstone, M.D., Dr. & Mrs. Richard T. McDaniel, Randall & Patricia Rushing, and an anonymous donor.

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO), led by acclaimed Music Director Ken Lam, is central Illinois’ largest professional orchestra serving over 30,000 community members with a budget of approximately $1.3 million. The ISO celebrates its 27th season of exciting performances with concerts in both Springfield and Bloomington/Normal including symphony orchestra, chamber orchestra, pops concerts and Concerts for Kids.

The ISO’s commitment to the community is highlighted through its award-winning Music Matters! in-school programs for students in Kindergarten – 6th grade; engaging Concerts for Kids, a favorite of students, teachers and parents; and the Around the Town Free Chamber Music Series. Through these programs the ISO brings diverse repertoire and live musical experiences to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The ISO, founded in 1993, is the consolidation of two well-established organizations: the Springfield Symphony and the Bloomington Normal Symphony. The ISO has won numerous awards including the Illinois Council of Orchestras’ awards for Meritorious Service in Outstanding Programming, Community Service, and Community Event of the Year, all in recognition of its service and commitment to the citizens of Illinois. The ISO has performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall during the tenure of Conductor Laureate Kenneth Kiesler and has made appearances at the Ravinia Festival, Millennium Park in Chicago and the Illinois State Fair.

Selected as one of the Top 8 things you should do in Illinois by www.onlyinyourstate.com.

Additional information about the Illinois Symphony Orchestra is available at ilsymphony.org.

The ISO is partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.