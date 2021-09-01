Illinois Soybean Association and Illinois Corn Growers Association teaming up for first time

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This year two associations are teaming up in one location… Illinois Soybean Association and Illinois Corn Growers Association. It’s your chance to see how both are working together when it comes to biofuels and research.

They are together. This has not happened before. Together physically in the same tent, together in joint messaging, and allied in many programs they have for farmers.

They are proud of the new relationship and that is something that can be stressed as well.

Many of these exhibits are shared by ISA and IL Corn.

• Consumer education: we’ll be helping farmers understand how their checkoff dollars support connections with non-farmers in urban Illinois

• Biofuels trailer: an interactive exhibit to help people understand more about biodiesel and ethanol

• IL Corn’s Advocacy Center: an opportunity for farmers to be a part of our advocacy team and to contact their elected officials about stepped up basis, infrastructure bill, and the Next Generation Fuels Act

• New Uses: ISA and IL Corn are investing in research to build new demand for corn and soybeans.

ABOUT PAT:

She does not fit the public perception of a farmer, but certainly is one, that would be the prime topic of conversation. She can talk about herself, her farm, and her dedication to the corn industry.

Pat because she’s been around for a while, but she’s a more seasoned farmer that some of your audience might see as a grandma figure. She has many, many grandchildren and they all live in one home, so I think she could definitely be considered a homemaker and I enjoy listening to her conversations about the meals they prepare for their enormous family.

Pat Dumoulin is the ICMB director for District 1, covering Boone, Cook, Dekalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties. She has been a farmer her entire life. Pat has a compost operation that repurposes city yard waste and uses hog manure to become mulch and compost that can then be sold back to urban areas. In between farming and advocating on behalf of the ICMB, Pat spends time with her other primary passion: her family. Pat continues to encourage her grandchildren to come back and work on the farm. So far, two grandsons have returned to work alongside and learn from his grandmother. This opportunity connects her two great loves, farming and family, and contributes to the creation of the next generation of farmers.

Pat received her MBA from Northern Illinois University.