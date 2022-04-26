Macon County, Ill. (WCIA)

Illinois Deer Donation Program

The Illinois Deer Donation Program provides a pathway to expand community access to lean protein throughout east-central Illinois.

Health Equity Achieved Together (HEAT) Project

The Illinois Deer Donation Program is one of several HEAT projects going on around the state of Illinois. HEAT projects are a collaboration with University of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed).

Hunger

One in 10 people in Illinois struggle with hunger every day, including one in eight children.

Food Access

Food pantries support individuals and families with a variety of foods. Unfortunately, fresh protein is not a commonly available food.

By connecting hunters, meat processors, and food pantries, deer meat – also called venison – can be more available to food pantry clients. SNAP-Ed staff will share recipes and resources to help them prepare venison at home, which might be unfamiliar to some individuals and families.

Donation Area

The donation area includes 12 counties in east-central Illinois: Clay, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby.



Become a Partner

We welcome hunters, meat processors, and food pantries in those 12 counties to partner with us. Join our email list to keep up-to-date as we get closer.

Donate

We are collecting monetary donations, which will reimburse meat processors for their time and effort.

Recipes:

Here are 3 of our recipes:





Venison Shepard’s Pie

Venison Slow Cooker Chili

Venison Noodle Skillet

Website & Contact

go.illinois.edu/deerdonation

Macon County Extension Office

217-877-6042

Effingham County Extension Office

217-347-7773

Coles County Extension Office

217-345-7034