Macon County, Ill. (WCIA)
Illinois Deer Donation Program
The Illinois Deer Donation Program provides a pathway to expand community access to lean protein throughout east-central Illinois.
Health Equity Achieved Together (HEAT) Project
The Illinois Deer Donation Program is one of several HEAT projects going on around the state of Illinois. HEAT projects are a collaboration with University of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed).
Hunger
One in 10 people in Illinois struggle with hunger every day, including one in eight children.
Food Access
Food pantries support individuals and families with a variety of foods. Unfortunately, fresh protein is not a commonly available food.
By connecting hunters, meat processors, and food pantries, deer meat – also called venison – can be more available to food pantry clients. SNAP-Ed staff will share recipes and resources to help them prepare venison at home, which might be unfamiliar to some individuals and families.
Donation Area
The donation area includes 12 counties in east-central Illinois: Clay, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby.
Become a Partner
We welcome hunters, meat processors, and food pantries in those 12 counties to partner with us. Join our email list to keep up-to-date as we get closer.
Donate
We are collecting monetary donations, which will reimburse meat processors for their time and effort.
Recipes:
Here are 3 of our recipes:
Venison Shepard’s Pie
Venison Slow Cooker Chili
Venison Noodle Skillet
Website & Contact
go.illinois.edu/deerdonation
Macon County Extension Office
217-877-6042
Effingham County Extension Office
217-347-7773
Coles County Extension Office
217-345-7034