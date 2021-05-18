Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tuesday, May 18th is Illinois CASA Volunteer Day!

The Illinois CASA network wants to thank all our volunteers: those that advocate and those that serve as board members in 31 local programs across 53 of the 102 Illinois counties.











Volunteer advocates must be 21, pass a criminal background check and complete 30 hour Pre-Service Training.

OUR MISSION

Illinois CASA, together with its local member programs, supports and promotes court appointed volunteer advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

OUR VISION

Our vision is an Illinois in which all children thrive in a safe, permanent and loving home.

Illinois CASA

200 West Madison Street, Suite 2100

Chicago, IL 60606

http://illinoiscasa.org