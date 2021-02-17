Illinois CASA helping children thrive in safe, permanent homes

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Libby Moeller, Program Development Associate for Illinois CASA AND Julia Livingston, Executive Director for Macon County CASA share more about the mission of Illinois CASA.

OUR MISSION

Illinois CASA, together with its local member programs, supports and promotes court appointed volunteer advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

OUR VISION

Our vision is an Illinois in which all children thrive in a safe, permanent and loving home.

Volunteer Advocates:

LEARN-all they can about child and his/her family

ENGAGE- with the child during regular visits

RECOMMEND- speak up for the child’s best interest in court. Makes recommendations regarding the child’s placement and needed services, and monitor the child’s situation until the case is released by the court

COLLABORATE- Collaborate with others to ensure that necessary services are provided and are in the child’s best interest

REPORT-what you have learned and observed in court

A child that has experienced abuse and neglect and now in court system by no fault of their own may have several caseworkers, several foster placements, change schools…We strive to have one Volunteer Advocate one the case the entire case.

Recruitment Initiative in Central and Southern Regions to increase volunteer participation across the region.

In WCIA viewing area we have programs in the following counties: Sangamon, Champaign, Macon, Cass, Morgan, Effingham, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermillion.

Illinois CASA

200 West Madison Street, Suite 2100

Chicago, IL 60606

http://illinoiscasa.org

Facebook: Illinois CASA

Instagram illinoiscasa