Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Illini Prairie CEO is an economic development program for growing high school students into community businesses and leaders for the future.

CEO = Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities

Sullivan High School Senior, Alexa Hauser, and Arcola High School Senior, Ilusha Budd, join us as they represent their Illini Prairie CEO Class. They were chosen by their fellow classmates to speak about and promote the trade show. Make sure to check out their individual businesses, Rings by Alexa and 180 Recycling, to support them AND reminder that our Illini Prairie CEO Trade Show is quickly approaching.

Come see us on Wednesday, May 12th, at the Arcola High School Gym to come support not only Alexa and Ilusha, but all of the amazing young entrepreneurs in the class.