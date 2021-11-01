Illini Country Stitchers prepping for 2021 raffle

Illini Country Stitchers, a Champaign-Urbana area quilt guild, is gearing up for their 2021 Quilt Raffle. This year’s prize is The Harlequin Quilt. Colorful batiks were used to prepare this twin size quilt, which is 72″ by 92″. It was made using 100% cotton fabrics by Deanna Williams and Marcia Schneider. The custom quilting was done by Carla Hallbeck.

The raffle quilt will be displayed locally at Quilting in the Valley and Everyday Quilting. Raffle tickets are available for $1.00 each and 6 for $5.00 at:

Quilting in the Valley: 301 West Marketview Drive; Champaign

Everyday Quilting: Sunnycrest Center 1717 South Philo Road, #12; Urbana, and

A Quilting Bee: 406 East Main Street; Mahomet

The winner will be announced on December 9th.

https://illinicountrystitchers.com