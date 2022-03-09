Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

For the first time since 1995, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Boys State Basketball Tournament will take place at the State Farm Center in Champaign, March 10–12. Sixteen teams representing four classes will compete across sixteen games over three days, serving as the first time the tournament has been held in one weekend since 1971.“We have been working towards the return of IHSA Boys State Basketball for many years, so to see it finally happen is extraordinary,” exclaims Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “Our community supporters, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, and the State Farm Center helped us bring the tournament back to the rightful home of the Championships. Their support will provide these student-athletes, their families, and their fans with memories that will last a lifetime.”

“We are incredibly excited for the return of America’s Original March Madness to Champaign-Urbana and the University of Illinois campus,” states Craig Anderson, Executive Director of the IHSA. “I truly believe that high school student-athletes representing their communities as they compete alongside their classmates is the purest form of sport. To be able to offer that experience to IHSA schools at a renowned venue like the State Farm Center, while receiving amazing support from the CU community are the ingredients for a truly special experience. I’d invite anyone in the state who has never been a part of the IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals to consider joining us March 10-12 to celebrate the accomplishments of the young people from across the state.”

The IHSA opened up the basketball tournament bid after 25 years of playing in Peoria. Visit Champaign County, University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, State Farm Center, cities of Champaign and Urbana, along with area municipalities and business leaders joined forces to create a comprehensive and compelling bid package. COVID-19 delayed the return of the tournament until 2022, when the three-year agreement officially begins.

The tournament will kick off on Thursday, March 10 with the 1A semi- finals at 10:00 a.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The 2A semi-finals beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the second game starting 30 minutes later. The same schedule will be followed on Friday for 3A and 4A games. The Championship games will all be held on Saturday, March 12 starting at 11:00 a.m.

In addition to the Boys State Basketball Tournament, the IHSA-Special Olympics of Illinois (SOILL) Unified Basketball State Tournament and the IHSA Wheelchair Basketball State Championships will take place at the Activities & Recreation Center (ARC) on the University of Illinois campus. The Unified Basketball tournament will be held Friday, March 11, starting at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 12, starting at 9:00 a.m. The Wheelchair Basketball tournament will be held on Saturday, March 12, starting at 10:00 a.m. These games are free and open to the public.

“We’re excited to provide state-of-the-art facilities for all of these impressive student-athletes,” explains Mike Koon, Director of Sports, Events, and Film for Visit Champaign County. “We are working hard to ensure their experience in our community is top-notch from the moment they pull into town. From police escorts to the arena, to community hosts that will be their dedicated guide, teams will experience the hospitality our community is known for before they even take to the courts.”

In addition to the nail-biting competition, fans will be treated to several amenities throughout the State Farm Center. For the kids in attendance, they can take part in various activities at the ChambanaMoms.com KidsZone, located in the Orange Krush Club. Among the planned activities, you’ll find face-painting with Wild Style Design Company, caricatures by Dan Wild, a dance party with DJ Silkee, button-making, BINGO Scavenger Hunt, and photo-opportunities. In the Traditions Club, you’ll find the TechZone where the University of Illinois’ Innovation Studio & VR lab will offer 5-minute virtual reality experiences and the Illini eSports club will offer mini-games. On Friday only, students will have the opportunity to visit the University of Illinois College Fair where they can learn about admissions and programs from various colleges within the University.

On the upper concourse, fans can visit the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) historical display featuring memorabilia, historical information, and other interesting visuals celebrating their 50th anniversary of serving our state’s basketball community.

There is no additional fee for any of the events beyond the cost of admission to the tournament.

“We anticipate that the tournament will provide over $4 million in economic impact to the community,” explains Koon. “From accommodations to dining and shopping to the many services being provided to create a hospitable environment, the tournament will support our local businesses, supporting our frontline hospitality staff, and generating local tax dollars to be re-invested in our communities.”

Tickets are available for purchase for single sessions or a for a season pass for 1A/2A or 3A/4A games at statefarmcenter.com or by calling 866-ILLINI-1. Details on the tournament and all surrounding activities can be found at legendsplayhere.com/ihsa-boys-basketball.