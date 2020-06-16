Ice Daddy’s shaved ice finds semi-permanent home in Mahomet

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA).

Ice Daddy’s Shaved Ice Treats has a new home in Mahomet! With festivals and large events canceled as a result of the pandemic, Ice Daddy’s has set up shop for the summer on the east side of the Schnuck’s parking lot behind Mahomet Dentistry.

Map curtsey of Ice Daddy’s Facebook Page: @Icedaddys

CiLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches us up with co-owner, Jedi Brown, to chat about the Ice Daddy’s origin story and discuss what this semi-permanent location means for his business.

Hours:

Thursday: 3 to 8 p.m.

Friday: 3 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 2 to 8 p.m.

Sunday 2 to 6 p.m.