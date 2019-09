Darrin Fletcher played baseball for the University of Illinois, before being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a catcher, Darrin had a long, successful career in the majors, including being named an All-Star in 1994.

Today, he jumps in the passenger seat with Tim to talk about his career, what he’s doing post-baseball, and why he doesn’t like to travel much. He also sings a little Queen for us.

Enjoy!