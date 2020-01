Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs teamed up with Danville’s VA Illiana Health Care System to shine light on women veterans in our state.

The national I Am Not Invisible campaign features the portraits of thousands of women veterans nationwide.

Illinois is the 35th state to join in.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with veterans and photographer, Gene Russel, to chat about the importance of making sure no female veteran goes unnoticed.