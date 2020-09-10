Hy-Vee KidsFit Wellness Week coming to a school near you

This fall, 50 schools across Hy-Vee’s eight-state-region will host Hy-Vee KidsFit Wellness Week devoted to educating students about the importance of nutrition and fitness. Students will complete daily activities, physical challenges and assignments for the chance to earn prizes. Participating schools will receive:

• A $250 Hy-Vee KidsFit health and wellness grant upon completion of program survey

• Hy-Vee KidsFit cloth masks

• Hy-Vee KidsFit hand sanitizer

Schools will have the chance to win:

• Fitbits

• Hy-Vee KidsFit T-shirts

• Hy-Vee KidsFit All-Ability and Sensory Hallway Movement Break Kits to ease the hardships of physical activity for students with special needs and abilities

“During these unique circumstances, Hy-Vee remains committed to building relationships with schools across its eight-state region,” said Daira Driftmier, director of Hy-Vee KidsFit. “Hy-Vee KidsFit and its flexible school wellness program helps create positive, enjoyable experiences centered on health and wellness that students will remember for years to come.”

Hy-Vee KidsFit is an at-home program that has promoted health, exercise and nutrition among kids and families since 2015. To learn more about Hy-Vee KidsFit, join the Hy-Vee KidsFit Club or to receive a free downloadable wellness kit, visit hy-veekidsfit.com. If you are a school representative who would like to register your school to participate, please email KidsFit@hy-vee.com.

